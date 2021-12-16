The Jefferson boys' basketball team took control of Region 8-AAAA Tuesday (Dec. 14) with a 21-point rout of Cedar Shoals.
The Dragons crushed the Jaguars 74-53 on the road with three players in double figures. Tra Harrison and Dalen Gales each scored 17 points, and JT Fulkrod added 14 points. The Dragons also held Cedar Shoals's leading scorer Kashik Brown to 11 points, half of his season average.
While excited about the win, head coach Kevin Morris acknowledged how injuries and illness have ravaged the Jaguars in recent weeks.
"Not to take anything from our guys, we played well, but we didn't play the Cedar Shoals team that I feel like we're going to face in some point in time," Morris said. "They were a little shorthanded, but we're not giving it back.
"The one thing that we did do; to me the best player in the region is Kashik; We held him to 11. I do feel very good about that part of it and I feel good about a lot of the things that we did. But I think we need to pump the brakes just a little bit. We're going to have to play a better Cedar Shoals team down the road."
Jefferson (8-1, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA) led 28-22 after a competitive first half and managed to increase its lead to 51-42 after the third quarter. The fourth quarter was where the Dragons really dominated, outscoring Cedar Shoals (2-4, 1-1 Region 8-AAAA) by 11 points. The big finish allowed Jefferson to win 74-53.
The Dragons are the last team to be undefeated in region play, and the next time they meet the Jaguars they'll have home court advantage.
That matchup is over a month away. Jefferson's next outing is Friday Dec. 17 at Flowery Branch (7-3, 1-1 Region 8-AAAA).
"They're much improved," Morris said. "They didn't lose a lot off of last year's team. Just watching a little film on them, they play really hard, they play very unselfish."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CEDAR SHOALS 50, JEFFERSON 36
The Jefferson girls' basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday (Dec. 14) at Cedar Shoals.
The Dragons fell 50-36 to their region rivals. Natalia Bolden scored 12 points and Ellie Kinlaw added 11.
Jefferson (9-1, 1-1 Region 8-AAAA) hopes to begin a new winning streak Friday (Dec. 17) at Flowery Branch (4-4, 1-1 Region 8-AAAA).
