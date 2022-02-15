The Jefferson boys' and girls' basketball teams earned the No. 1 seed in the Region 8-AAAA Tournaments and an automatic bid into the AAAA State Playoffs as a reward for their dominant seasons.
The No. 1 seed also comes with a first round bye and the Dragons won't play until Thursday (Feb. 17) at Cedar Shoals. Both squads actually play Cedar Shoals. The girls' tip off at 7 p.m., while the boys start at 8:30 p.m.
"That's a big deal, said boys' head coach Chad Morris. "We've got a bye, didn't have to play Monday night, had a chance to go watch the other teams play. Now we can set our sights on what we've got to do next and be ready to go.
"We've already played Cedar Shoals twice. It's not like it's a complete game plan put in, we already know their personnel, we already know what they do.... They're super athletic. Watching them [Monday] night, East Hall had a good chance of winning that game if they would have rebounded. That's going to be abig thing, keeping them off the boards."
Girls' head coach Greg Brown echoed Brown's statement about the value of a first round bye, but he did express concern with how much time his team has had off. Jefferson's last game was last Tuesday (Feb. 8) at North Oconee. Jefferson will have gone nine-straight days without playing a game.
"It's been odd," Brown said. "We haven't played since last Tuesday. So we're right at a week right now without playing a game and we still have a couple more days until we do. This week we're trying to stay focused on us and the things that we can do to get better."
Jefferson's boys enter the tournament with a record of 20-3 overall and 10-2 in a region that actually had a lot of parity throughout the year. The Dragons' only losses came against Madison County and North Oconee who ended the regular season 2nd and 3rd in the region respectively.
The Dragons swept Flowery Branch, Cedar Shoals, Chestatee and East Hall. Their two wins over Cedar Shoals are most impressive as head coach Chad Morris considered the Jaguars to be the strongest team heading into the season.
"We've just got some competitive kids," Morris said. "They want to be successful, they want to do things the right way. They're just tough, hard-nosed kids. There's only one way to have success and that's through working hard. That's the thing our kids do, it's been fun to watch.
The girls are currently 21-3 overall and 11-1 in region play. The only team in the region to beat the Lady Dragons is their next round opponent Cedar Shoals. The Jaguars defeated Jefferson 50-36 back on Dec. 14. The lady Dragons did avenge that loss however, with a 61-30 beatdown at home on Jan. 20.
"Obviously you want to play as well as you can during the regular season to set yourself up for a good spot in the tournament," Brown said. "We've done that. The biggest thing is just playing well going into the tournament... I think we're confident, not cocky but very confident in what they've done. They just have a high expectations.
"The game we lost to them down in their place was really early in the year. A lot of things have changed about us, I think, since then. It obviously woke us up.
