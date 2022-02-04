The Jefferson basketball teams honored their 12 seniors Tuesday (Feb. 1) by sweeping region rival East Hall.
The night started with a 55-35 win by the girls' basketball team. Three seniors scored in double-figures, led by Natalia Bolden with 15 points. Deshona Gaither added 11 points and Ellie Kinlaw scored 10 points.
Jefferson (20-3, 10-1 Region 8-AAAA) blew out the Vikings, but it wasn't a wire-to-wire beating. East Hall even led 10-8 before a three-pointer by Kinlaw put the Dragons ahead. Jefferson pulled away, but the Vkings responded with a run to tie the game 17-17 late in the second quarter.
A fast break, and contested layup by Bolden put the Dragons ahead 19-17. Jefferson never looked back and it dominated the second half to win 55-35.
JEFFERSON (BOYS) 60, EAST HALL 49
The Jefferson boys' basketball team defeated East Hall by 11 points, but the game wasn't that close.
The Dragons led 47-30 going into the fourth quarter, and East Hall had a small rally when the game was already decided to make the final score a more respectable 60-49.
JT Fulkrod led with 12 points, Kadin Bailey scored 11 and Riley Holliman had 10 points. All three are seniors.
Jefferson (21-2, 10-1 Region 8-AAAA) jumped out to a 28-10 lead in the first quarter. East Hall battled three Dragons to a 6-6 tie early, and Jefferson only led 9-8 midway through the first quarter. However, a three-pointer by Fulkrod started a 19-2 run for the Dragons.
Jefferson couldn't build on its lead in the second and third quarters, but East Hall couldn't cut into it either. Th Dragons held on to win 60-49.
Jefferson ends the regular season on Tuesday (Feb. 8) at North Oconee. Both squads defeated the Titans by more than 20 points at home on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.