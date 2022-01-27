The Jefferson boys' and girls' basketball teams were victorious Tuesday (Jan. 25) against region rival Flowery Branch and neither game was competitive.
Jefferson's (18-2, 8-1 Region 8-AAAA) girls team slaughtered Flowery Branch 73-20. Ellie Kinlaw led the way with 19 points, Natalia Bolden was second with 18 points and Deshona Gaither added 12 points.
Flowery Branch gave the Lady Dragons some fits early and the score was 7-5 moments into the first quarter. A Three-pointer by Gaither sparked a rally that saw Jefferson build a first quarter lead of nearly 20 points. Safe to say, Flowery Branch never recovered.
Jefferson's (18-2, 8-1 Region 8-AAAA) boys team beat Flowery Branch 78-38 after leading 45-17 at halftime. Dalen Gales led the Dragons with 24 points and five rebounds. JT Fulkrod added 15 points, five assists and four boards, while Kadin bailey scored 10 points with five boards and four assists.
Flowery Branch had an early 6-5 lead, but a pair of three-pointers by Gales gave the Dragons an 11-6 advantage and they never looked back. Jefferson ended the first quarter on a 20-2 run and led 25-8 going into the second quarter. They only pulled away from there.
Jefferson continues region play Friday (Jan. 28) at Chestatee.
