The Jefferson basketball boys' and girls' basketball teams are taking double-digit win totals into a week-long Christmas break following lopsided wins over Elbert County on Monday (Dec. 20).
BOYS BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON 69, ELBERT COUNTY 51
Jefferson (10-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA) squashed Elbert County (2-10, 0-0 Region 8-AA) 69-51. Dalen Gales came within two rebounds of a double-double. he finished with 24 points, eight boards and five assists. JT Fulkrod needed just three more rebounds for a double-double. He scored 22 points and grabbed seven boards on top of three assists.
The result was never in doubt after the Dragons led 21-7 after the first quarter. A three-pointer by Jaden Butts broke an early 2-2 tie and Jefferson never looked back. Fulkrod and Gales each drained a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter to really stretch the lead. From then on, Jefferson's lead hovered around the mid teens.
Jefferson's next game is Monday (Dec. 27) in the first round of the McDonald's Shootout at Hart County. The Dragons play Greer (S.C.).
JEFFERSON 68, FLOWERY BRANCH 51
Jefferson and Flowery Branch (8-4, 1-2 Region 8-AAAA) was a battle for region supremacy Friday (Dec. 17).
The two squads traded blows throughout the first half until the Dragons began to overwhelm the Falcons in the second quarter. Jefferson turned a 14-11 first quarter advantage into a 34-22 halftime lead.
By the early fourth quarter, Jefferson had built a 64-41 lead. Flowery Branch fought back, but only enough to curt the margin down to 17 points at the end of regulation. Jefferson won 68-51.
Fulkrod led the Dragons with 21 points, Gales added 17 points and Bailey added 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON 57, ELBERT COUNTY 46
Jefferson (11-1, 2-1 Region 8-AAAA) started and finished strong against Elbert County (12-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA) on Monday (Dec. 20).
The Dragons had a commanding 15-4 lead after the first quarter, but the one-loss Blue Devils weren't going to go down without a fight. By the end of the third quarter, Jefferson trailed 37-34.
Jefferson showed its own brand of resiliency and outscored Elbert County in the fourth quarter to to 57-46.
Natalia Bolden led the Dragons with 22 points, Deshona Gaither added 12 points and Ellie Kinlaw added 10 points.
Jefferson will compete in the Kelly King Classic at Lumpkin County after Christmas. Its first round opponent is Johns Creek and the two schools will meet Tuesday (Dec. 28).
JEFFERSON 45, FLOWERY BRANCH 36
Jefferson got the better of Flowery Branch (4-6, 1-2 Region 8-AAAA) in a tough defensive battle on the road Friday (Dec. 17).
Turnovers and transition points helped the Dragons take a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. They spent the next three quarters holding off the Falcons who cut the score to 30-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Ultimately, pulled away to win 45-36. Bolden scored 10 points while Kinlaw and Hailey Triaga each had nine points.
