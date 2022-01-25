The Jefferson boys’ basketball team returned to its winning ways Thursday (Jan. 20) by defeating Cedar Shoals for the second time this season.
The Dragons narrowly defeated the Jaguars 58-56 after conceding a comeback in the third quarter. Dalen Gales led Jefferson with 14 points and JT Fulkrod added 13 points.
Jefferson (17-2, 7-1 Region 8-AAAA) dominated the Jaguars in the first half and led 33-18 going into the locker room. That lead vanished when Cedar Shoals rallied in the third quarter. The Jaguars outscored Jefferson 22-9 in the third quarter to cut Jefferson’s lead to 42-40 going into the fourth quarter.
The Dragons had to survive in the fourth quarter and that’s what they did. Gales started the quarter with a pair of free throws and Kadin Bailey followed with a layup. Those two possessions sparked a 12-2 run which saw Jefferson take a 54-42 lead early in the quarter.
The Jaguars battled back one more time, but the Dragons held on to win 58-56.
JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 61, CEDAR SHOALS 30
Natalia Bolden’s 29 points alone were almost enough to defeat Cedar Shoals on Thursday (Jan. 20).
Jefferson’s senior received plenty of help, however, mostly from Ellie Kinlaw’s 12 points to defeat the Jaguars 61-30 at home. The victory avenges the Dragons’ only region loss of the year. Cedar Shoals defeated Jefferson 50-36 on Dec. 14.
Jefferson (17-2, 7-1 Region 8-AAAA) dominated from the opening tip-off. Bolden hit an early three-pointer from the top of the key and Deshona Gaither had a steal turn into an easy layup. The rout was on from there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.