The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took care of business Tuesday (Dec. 4) at home against region rival Chestatee.
The Dragons continue the region grind this Friday at East Hall
JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 72, CHESTATEE 43
Jefferson (13-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAAA) pounced on Chestatee early and never looked back.
The Dragons led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, and by halftime the game was a blowout with Jefferson on top 38-20. The margin only grew from there until Jefferson won 72-43. Natalia Bolden led the Dragons with 24 points and Ellie Kinlaw followed her with 16 points.
“It was a good win tonight,” said head coach Greg Brown. “We got off to a good start. We got good play out of pretty much everybody tonight. I thought we got good play out of our bench tonight.
“It’s always good to start off the second half of a season with a win, but it was good to get a dominating win with everybody playing well and everybody pitching in. We were able to play everybody, we had several people score. It’s a good night for the program.”
Unloading the bench again Chestatee could pay dividends as the season progresses. Jefferson plays in a stout region. Friday’s opponent East Hall (8-6, 1-2 Region 8-AAAA) has its eyes on a playoff spot. The Dragons have games against region leaders North Oconee and Cedar Shoals in the coming weeks.
“I think we play in the best region in the state when it comes to Class AAAA,” Brown said. “Definitely the most competitive. Every night you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We were fortunate enough to play well tonight.
“We can’t rest on our laurels, we have to be ready to play when we go up to East Hall on Friday night. Because they’re going to give us their best shot. We’re going to have to be ready to play, but it’s going to be that way every night in this region.”
JEFFERSON (BOYS) 67, CHESTATEE 55
With Kadin Bailey suffering from an illness and Dalen Gales in foul trouble, Jefferson needed to find a new way to avoid an upset Tuesday (Jan. 4) against Chestatee.
Fortunately, Riley Holliman stepped up to score 12 points with six assists and four rebounds. Jefferson overcame a 25-24 halftime deficit to defeat the War Eagles 67-55.
“He played really well,” said head coach Kevin Morris. “He played under control, he didn’t try to do too much and was really solid tonight. If we get him going, we’re going to be pretty good because he’s another offensive presence that we can have. That’ll be pretty awesome.”
Gales found himself in foul trouble early and couldn’t abstain from fouls when he returned to the game. According to Morris, Bailey had been dealing with an illness but he still tried to play. However, by halftime he was finished.
J.T. Fulkrod picked up the slack and led the Dragons with 29 points, plus five rebounds.
The game remained close throughout the third quarter until Jefferson went on a 7-0 run in the last minute to take a 47-44 lead. That momentum carried over into the fourth quarter where the Dragons dominated and pulled away to win 67-55.
Chestatee (6-8, 0-3 Region 8-AAAA) entered the game in last place in the region. Their string challenge Tuesday is proof of how strong and competitive Region 8-AAAA is. The region slate won’t get any easier for Jefferson this Friday (Jan. 7) at East Hall (13-2, 2-1 Region 8-AAAA).
“It’s really tough from top to bottom,” Morris said. “It’s very competitive….. It’s a very balanced region for sure.
“[East Hall] has had a lot of improvement since last year. They’re getting some things going and getting some confidence. It’ll be a test to go up there Friday.”
