The Jefferson basketball teams’ defeated East Hall on Friday (Jan. 7) to protect their spots near the top of the Region 8-AAAA standings.
The Jefferson girls (14-2, 4-1 Region 8-AAAA) demolished East Hall 57-35. Sharpshooter Ellie Kinlaw led the No. 2 ranked Lady Dragons with 21 points. Natalia Bolden added 11 points and Hailey Triaga scored eight points
The No. 4 ranked Jefferson boys’ (15-1, 5-0 Region 8-AAAA) survived a third quarter rally to beat the Vikings 71-63. The Dragons led 34-20 at halftime, but saw their lead sliced to 52-44 by the end of the third quarter. Jefferson held East Hall off in the fourth to preserve the win.
Dalen Gailes led Jefferson with 15 points. Kadin Bailey trailed with 12 points, while JT Fulkrod and Riley Holliman each scored 11 points.
The Dragons resume region play Friday (Jan. 14) at home against North Oconee.
