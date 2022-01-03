Jefferson captured its second tournament champion of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday (Dec. 29) by defeating J.L. Mann in the finals of the McDonald’s Shootout at Hart County.
The Dragons overcame a five-point third-quarter deficit and dominated the fourth quarter to win 57-51. Dalen Gales led the Dragons with 25 points with six rebounds and he earned the McDonald’s Shootout MVP Award. Kadin Kailey added 15 points and six boards. Bailey and JT Fulkrod made the All-McDonald’s Shootout team.
Jefferson (13-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA) went back-and-forth with JL Mann all game. The Dragons led 10-6 after a fastbreak by Gales five minutes into the game. However, the Patriots ended the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 14-10 lead.
A quick shot by Bailey on an inbound pass cut the score to 14-12 at the beginning of the second quarter, but JL Mann responded with a three-pointer to extend its lead to 17-12.
Bailey added a couple of quick baskets in the post after a timeout to cut the score to 17-16 with 5:12 left in the first half. The Patriots held off the Dragons until a layup by Gales put Jefferson ahead 20-19 with 3:44 left in the first half.
Both teams traded the lead in the final two minutes and Tra Harrison gave the Dragons a 25-24 halftime lead with a putback of Fulkrod’s missed three-pointer.
Jaden Butts drained a three-pointer to open the second half, extending the lead to 28-24, Jefferson’s largest of the game to that point. The Dragons held on to the lead until a fast-break by JL Mann with 3:49 left in the third quarter produced a three-point play. The Patriots led 29-28 and outscored Jefferson in the last three minutes to take a 39-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jefferson regained the momentum with a quick inbound play to start the quarter. The play left Gales wide open for a layup. He scored to cut the score to 39-36. Bailey further trimmed the lead to 39-38 when another good inbound play created an open shot in the post.
Gales up Jefferson ahead 43-41 with a wide-open three-pointer. However, JL Mann responded with points on its next three possessions to take a 48-43 lead. Jefferson burnt a timeout to regroup with 4:30 left in regulation.
Gales sunk a running jump shot after the timeout. Jefferson trailed 48-45, but the comeback had begun.
Gales forced a turnover in the paint and drew a foul as he made a layup on the other end of the court. He drained the free throw to tie the game 48-48 with 3:31 left in regulation. Gales put Jefferson ahead 51-48 by making a three-pointer with 2:54 left in the game.
JL Mann tied the game with 1:35 left via a layup and a free-throw on consecutive possessions. Fulkrod put Jefferson ahead for good with a jump shot from the paint with 1:17 on the clock. Gales and Bailey each made a pair of free throws in the final minute to extend Jefferson’s lead to 57-51.
Jefferson moved up to No. 4 in Class AAAA with the McDonald’s Shootout championship. The Dragons resume region play on Tuesday (Jan. 4) at home against Chestatee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DRAGONS FALL TO LUMPKIN CO. IN TOURNAMENT FINALS
Jefferson (12-2, 2-1 Region 8-AAAA) reached the finals of the Kelly King Holiday Classic, but fell short Thursday (Dec. 30) against the hosts of the tournament, Lumpkin County 49-32.
The Dragons defeated Fannin County 64-44 on Wednesday (Dec. 29) to earn a spot in the finals.
