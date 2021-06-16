It’s been 842 days since Jefferson’s Natalia Bolden has played a high school basketball game.
Sidelined by back-to-back season-ending injuries, the rising senior has missed two-thirds of her high school career to this point.
For a player used to being one of the best players on the court, two full years is a long time to spend off of it.
“It’s been very tough,” Bolden said. “Especially since I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. It was very devastating. But I’ve had a great support system around me, a great community, great motivation.”
Jefferson’s Greg Brown, who’s been a head coach for over a decade, has never had a player endure two season-ending injuries under his watch. Sure, the absence hurts from a team perspective, but those two lost years carry a deeper impact.
“I hurt for her way more because she’s such a great kid … The way she’s just bounced back from both of them, she’s handled it way better than I would,” Brown said.
Bolden’s brief time on the high school basketball court for the Dragons has been outstanding.
As a freshman in 2018-19, she averaged 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and was an all-region performer. She was perhaps at her best when she poured in 21 points in Jefferson’s 84-68 second-round win over Greater Atlanta Christian in the state tournament that year, propelling the Dragons to the Elite Eight.
“That was probably my best game of the year, my favorite highlight of the season …,” Bolden said. “I had a great freshman year. I was new to Jefferson, so I loved meeting my new teammates.”
But an injury in an off-season AAU game dealt Bolden the first setback to her promising career. An opposing player hit her while going up for a layup and the aftermath was an ACL-meniscus tear in her right knee, costing Bolden her sophomore season. Bolden was primed to return to a talented Dragon roster as a junior, but — after over a year’s worth of rehab — she suffered a non-contact injury to her Achilles tendon on the opposite leg during the preseason.
Relegated to a second-straight year on the sideline, another injury to rehab and her basketball future uncertain, questions began to enter her mind, naturally.
“It was even more devastating,” Bolden said. “I started having negative thoughts of ‘Would I come back 100 percent, could I still go to college for this?’"
But that’s where Bolden’s aforementioned support system came in, drawing strength from faith, family and teammates to overcome those doubts. Her focus is on a triumphant senior-year return this winter.
“Faith, family and teammates have pushed me and motivated me, knowing that there’s still a future for me and just knowing I can keep going,” she said.
While she’s kept an upbeat attitude, it’s easy for her to play the what-if game sometimes, especially from a team perspective. Jefferson has lost its past two quarterfinals games by a combined four points — both to the eventual state champions — while she’s watched from the bench.
“Parents will come up to me and say, ‘If only you’d been there,’” Bolden said. “But my team has carried a good load. They’ve been doing a lot of things without me.”
She’s made sure she’s there in spirit, though. Bolden has been Jefferson’s biggest cheerleader on the sidelines, and Brown said the team has fed off her energy. She also sets a prime example of how to handle adversity, according to the coach.
“Here’s a kid who’s a Division-I player, more than likely, if she doesn’t get hurt, and yet, she’s over there contributing as much during a game as the people out there on the floor … She’s bouncing around over there, yelling and screaming,” Brown said.
It’s a role Bolden said she’s embraced.
“That’s been the most fun of it, just waking up everyday on game day and cheering on my team and losing my voice,” she said.
With Jefferson working through its summer practice schedule this month, Bolden is cleared for everything except contact. The plan is to ease her along in the offseason to get her to her senior year.
“If she were to get hurt again, I don’t want it to be in a practice, I don’t want it to be in a four-on-one workout,” Brown said.
She won’t return to contact until October, likely, and her workload will still be monitored closely.
“We’ll manage her during that, even then,” Brown said. “She’s not going to grind the way everybody else grinds.”
While a careful plan is in place, Bolden, at the same time, isn’t moving forward timidly. She carries a “no holding back” mindset as her senior season approaches.
“I have one more year,” she said. “I have nothing to lose. I have to go full force. Of course, we want to win a state championship. That is my goal. I have to bring my team to the state championship.”
As Bolden works diligently day-to-day to prep for her return, she’s found herself giving some thought to what that moment, come late November, might feel like. By that point, it will have been nearly 1,000 days since she’s taken the high school court.
“It’s going to be very exciting for me and probably very nerve-racking,” she said. “Everybody hasn’t seen me play for two years. I’d just like to make my coaches proud and my team proud, the people in the stands proud.”
But those around Bolden are already plenty proud.
“She’s always put the team first, she’s always said, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about the team,’” Brown said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever wanted a kid to be able to get through a season more than her. Because she deserves it for herself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.