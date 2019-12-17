Jefferson sharp-shooter Spencer Darby was red hot from long range as the Dragons appear to be warming up in region play.
Darby hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Jefferson boys’ basketball team to an 86-60 home win over East Jackson Tuesday (Dec. 17) at home. This marked the Dragons’ second-straight region win after blowing out Morgan County Friday (Dec. 13).
“It was good tonight that, one, he got going and made some shots, but then we were able to play off of that some and were able to do a little bit better job getting to the hole tonight,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said.
Twenty of those points came in the first half as Darby nailed six 3-pointers to help stake Jefferson (6-5) to a 14-point lead going into halftime. The Dragons were able to go to other players in the second half to finish off the win.
“The second half, we did a very good job of using him,” Morris said. “Because they were not helping off of him, and so we just put him in the corner and that’s why we got so many drives is because they weren’t going to come off of him in the corner.”
Darby was one of four Dragon scorers in double figures. Owen Parker finished with 16 points, Malaki Starks added 14 points, and Jacob Radaker — who was limited due to an ankle injury he suffered Friday against Morgan County — chipped in 12 points. He was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Makayl Rakestraw and Jimmie Jackson scored 16 points each for East Jackson.
The Dragons put East Jackson in an early hole, sprinting out to a 13-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes of the game. Parker drained two 3-pointers during that run, and Darby knocked down one.
East Jackson worked the lead down to 15-10 at the 2:05 mark following a basket from Demarcus Watson, but Darby sank two more 3-pointers inside the last two minutes of the quarter to push the lead out to 22-10.
East Jackson later cut the lead to 22-15 in the opening moments of the second quarter after a 3-pointer from Rakestraw. But Darby knocked down three more 3-pointers to stretch the Dragon ad-vantage to 44-30.
Darby’s presence on the outside helped set up driving lanes for his teammates in the second half. Kam Robinson hit a layup midway through the third quarter and converted a pair of free throws mo-ments later to increase Jefferson’s lead to 55-36. Radaker hit a shot in the closing seconds of the third quarter, giving the Dragons a 61-43 advantage heading into the final period.
East Jackson briefly cut the lead to 14 points (66-52) with five minutes left in the game, but Jefferson dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Eagles 20-8. That run included Darby’s seventh 3-pointer, which he nailed at the 4:20 mark.
Up 81-55, Jefferson mass subbed for the final 1:52. The Dragons ended the game with a Riley Holli-man 3-pointer, Jefferson’s 11th 3-pointer of the night.
East Jackson coach Jarvis Smith said his team had to pick its poison between the Dragons’ outside threat of Darby or Jefferson’s inside game.
“It’s danged if you do, danged if you don’t,” Smith said. “We know they had the big kid (Radaker), so we wanted to show zone more, but that kid (Darby) got open. Scouting report, he’s a shooter … but we didn’t do a good job of finding out where he was.”
Smith said his team, which has dropped three-straight games (all region contests), must step up its level of play.
“I knew this time was coming because it’s a tough region,” he said. “It’s all about how we were going to bounce back, how we were going to handle that?”
The Eagles will take a break from their region schedule until January. The team returns to action Saturday (Dec. 21) with a non-region matchup at home against West Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson, too, will step away from region play with a Friday (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.) road trip to North Forsyth and a Saturday trek to Sequoyah (Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m.).
“Sequoyah is really good,” Morris said. “We’ve played North Forsyth already, so we’ve got to go up there with a good mentality and be able to go up there and do what you’re supposed to do and be able to make the trip and play back-to-back days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.