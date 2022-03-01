Jefferson’s journey back to the AAAA State Finals was nearly derailed Saturday (Feb. 26) at home against Westside-Macon.
However, the Dragons rallied in the fourth quarter, took the game to overtime and found a way to defeat the Seminoles 64-62 in the Sweet 16. Jefferson advances to the Elite Eight where it’ll play Westover on Tuesday (March. 1) in Albany. The winner advances to the Final Four this Friday (Mar. 4) at Fort Valley State.
“[Westover] is very similar to the team we just played,” said head coach Kevin Morris. “They’ve got a little more size based on Maxpreps roster, I haven’t seen them in person, I’ve only seen them on film.
“They’re very athletic, they play extremely hard defensively. They run a lot of sets offensively so we’ve got to do a great job making sure we know what they’re running. There are not but eight teams left so everybody is good now. You have to bring it every night or you’re going home.”
Jefferson (25-3, 10-2 Region 8-AAAA) and Westside went back and forth in the first quarter. The Dragons took an 11-8 lead late in the first quarter with a fast break by Dalen Gales, but the Seminoles responded with a pair of jumpers in the pant to take a 12-11 lead into the second quarter.
The Dragons really struggled on offense in the second quarter and fell behind 22-16 going into halftime. Dalen Gales, Guy Carson and Tra Harrison accounted for all five of Jefferson’s points in the second quarter as Westside managed to contain JT Fulkrod and Riley Holliman.
Jefferson’s offense, particularly Kadin Bailey, woke up in the third quarter. Bailey scored the Dragons' first 11 points and helped them tie the score 27-27. He finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Unfortunately, Jefferson couldn’t take the lead. Westside responded with a three-pointer and Bailey committed a foul that sent him to the bench. The Seminoles capitalized on his absence and pulled away to a 39-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Westside stretched the lead to 44-35 early in the fourth quarter, but Jefferson outscored the Seminoles 16-7 in the final minutes of regulation to take the game to overtime. Gales led the comeback with a free throw, a putback and a three-pointer to cut the score to 44-41. He finished with a team-high 26 points.
The Noles’ responded to extend the lead to 47-41. The Dragons clawed back by splitting a pair of free throw trips, before Jaden Butts’s running jumper brought Jefferson within two points of tying, 47-45. Bailey made the score 49-48 with a jumper in the low post later in the fourth quarter.
However, Westside stayed ahead and led 51-48 with less than a minute left in regulation. After missing a free throw that would have put them ahead 52-48, the Seminoles failed in transition defense, leaving Holliman wide open on the wing. He made them pay by draining a game-tying three-pointer.
Westside had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but the Dragons defended a layup well to send the game to overtime.
“I think this team is very resilient,” Morris said. “The stage doesn’t ever get too big for them. They’re not overwhelmed by anything. They just handle what comes at them and they do a really good job of that.”
Both teams traded shots in overtime until a three-point play by Max Aldridge gave the Dragons a 56-55 lead. Westside tied the game at the foul line, but Gales put Jefferson ahead 58-56 with a pair of free throws of his own.
Westside led for the last time with a three-pointer from the corner to go up 59-58. Gales put Jefferson ahead for good with a layup. Fulkrod added a pair of free throws while Bailey and Gales split their final foul line visits to lead Jefferson to a 64-62 victory.
“It was a battle to get it back close in regulation,” he said. “But in overtime, we did a really good job handling late-game situations. We got the lead and held the ball some. They fouled us and we made free throws. We did the things you have to do to be able to hold on to a win. We did a really good job on that at the end of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.