Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.