The Jefferson boys’ basketball team won for the sixth time in seven games, routing region opponent East Hall 78-52 Friday (Jan. 8) at home.
Romaine Harriott scored 17 points to lead the Dragons. Dalen Gales added 16 points, while J.T. Fulkrod chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds. Josh Howell had 10 assists.
The Dragons are now 7-3 on the year and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAA play.
Jefferson shot 50 percent from the floor in the victory. It also shot 46.7 percent from the 3-point arc, knocking down 14 3-pointers. Harriott shot 6-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. Gales was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
The Dragons were particularly sharp coming out of the locker room to start the game and then again to start the second half.
Jefferson jumped out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter, en route to 36-22 halftime lead. The Dragons then outscored East Hall 23-10 in the third quarter to blow the game open, taking a 59-32 advantage into the final quarter.
Jefferson returns to play Saturday (Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.) at Madison County.
NOTE: The Jefferson girls did not play Friday against East Hall. They return to action Saturday at 6 p.m. at Madison County.
