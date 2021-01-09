DARBY

Spencer Darby puts up a shot during a recent game. Darby scored 17 points in Jefferson's win over Madison County Saturday (Jan. 9). 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Dalen Gales scored 19 points and Spencer Darby added 17 points as Jefferson routed Madison County 64-43 on the road Saturday (Jan. 9).

With the win, Jefferson improved to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 8-AAAA play.

The Dragons, who graduated three key seniors from last year’s team and had been without its football-playing members for most of the season, have won seven of their last eight games.

Jefferson hosts Rabun County Tuesday (Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.) in non-region play.

