Dalen Gales scored 19 points and Spencer Darby added 17 points as Jefferson routed Madison County 64-43 on the road Saturday (Jan. 9).
With the win, Jefferson improved to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 8-AAAA play.
The Dragons, who graduated three key seniors from last year’s team and had been without its football-playing members for most of the season, have won seven of their last eight games.
Jefferson hosts Rabun County Tuesday (Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.) in non-region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.