Jacob Radaker scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Jefferson boys' basketball team rolled to a 75-55 region win over Morgan County Tuesday (Jan. 21) on the road.
Malaki Starks added 12 points.
Jefferson (13-7, 6-3 Region 8-AAA) shot 47.5 percent from the floor and outscored Morgan County (2-18, 2-8 Region 8-AAA) in the paint 54-24 in winning for the ninth time in its last 11 games.
The Dragons, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half, carried a 38-25 advantage into halftime. The lead grew to 17 points (58-41) at the end of three quarters and to as many as 26 in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson travels to East Jackson (13-8, 4-5 Region 8-AAA) on Friday (Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.) as region play continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.