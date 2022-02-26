JEFFERSON – The Jefferson boys’ basketball team defeated Hapeville Charter by 72-48 Wednesday (Feb. 23) in the first round of the AAAA State Playoffs.
However, it took a dominant third quarter, including a 24-4 run to really put the Hornets away. Jefferson clung to a 38-25 lead at halftime, but Hapeville cut the score to 38-29 early in the third quarter before the Dragons went on the decisive run.
Jefferson (24-3, 10-2 Region 8-AAAA) hosts Westside-Macon in the second round of the AAAA State Playoffs on Friday (Feb. 26). Westside is the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAAA, a region that includes Baldwin, the defending AAAA State Champions.
The Dragons jumped out to a 28-13 first quarter lead thanks to the sharpshooting of Dalen Gales, JT Fulkrod and Riley Holliman. All three scored in double figures. Gales led the team with 20 points, Fulkrod had 16 and Holliman added 13.
“We shot it really well in the first quarter,” said head coach Chad Morris. “We got off to a good start and kept that momentum going. [We had] a big run there at the end of the third quarter to really seal that deal.
“I’m proud of our guys. We did a really good job. One of the things that we emphasize really hard is to make sure we box out, and I think for the most part we did a really good job.”
Hapeville proved difficult to put away. The Hornets opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to cut the score to 28-20. Every time Jefferson stretched the lead back to double digits, Hapeville made some shots to cut the lead back below 10 points.
The Dragons also missed post player Kadin Bailey who suffered a leg injury in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament. Generating points in the paint outside of layups proved difficult without Bailey, which helped Hapeville rally in the second quarter.
The game changed in Jefferson’s favor when Guy Carson made a physical basket in the paint. That opened up the rest of Jefferson’s offense in the third quarter, which sparked the 24-4 run. The Dragons led 62-33 at the end of the third quarter and went on to win handily 72-48.
“We wanted three stops in a row,” Morris said. “This team has been through all of that. We were down 23-7 versus North Oconee, nobody panicked. We were down 8-0 to start the game versus Cedar Shoals, nobody panicked.
“We’ve built enough experience to be able to handle those types of things. That’s happened throughout the year and you just do what you’re supposed to do and handle your business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.