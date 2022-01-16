JEFFERSON – The Jefferson boys’ basketball is undefeated through one round of region play following a 20-point win over North Oconee Friday (Jan. 14) at home.
The Dragons used a 21-4 first quarter run to cruise to a 61-41 victory against the Titans. J.T. Fulkrod drained four three-pointers in the first quarter en route to an 18-point night. Riley Holliman, whose been on a roll as of late, scored seven points in the first quarter and finished with nine.
“I thought we did a great job of setting up J.T. early,” said head coach Kevin Morris. “Getting him those looks early and getting us that lead. Dalen made one, Riley made one early. It was on at that point.
“Riley is such a great leader. He’s the definition of a point guard. He doesn’t care if he scores…. Riley does such a good job handling the ball and putting us in our offense. He doesn’t get nearly enough credit for doing what he’s capable of doing.”
North Oconee scored immediately after receiving the opening tip-off, but that’s as good as the night would get for the Titans. Fulkrod responded with a three-pointer and Jefferson (16-1, 6-0 Region 8-AAAA) never relinquished the lead. Holliman followed Fulkrod with a three-pointer of his own and the run was on from there.
When Fulkrod dropped his last two three-pointers of the first quarter, Jefferson had built a commanding 21-6 lead. The Dragons led 24-11 at the end of the quarter and 37-20 going into halftime.
The Titans kept Jefferson from pulling away throughout the second half, and trailed 51-38 after draining a three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. The Dragons answered with a 10-1 run to put the game away. Jefferson went on to win comfortably 61-41.
“I thought that was one of our best defensive performances,” Morris said. “Overall, for [North Oconee] Jake Chandler really shoots the ball at a very high level. He made one three-pointer tonight. [Brodie Scott] he can really put the ball on the floor and go by people. We got him in foul trouble by taking charges on him.
“We were able to get the ball to Kadin once he got a couple fouls and got into a little but of foul trouble. I think he kind of backed off some of his defensive aggression there. I think we were able to take advantage of that. All-in-all, I’m really happy about the way we played.”
Jefferson enters the second half of region play as the hottest team on the table, but it’s next opponent is the second hottest team. Madison County (15-2, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) hasn’t suffered defeat since its region opener against Jefferson on Dec. 10.
“They play really hard, Bryan Bird has done a really good job with those guys,” he said. “I’m kind of glad we’re getting out of the region with them. They’re good and they’re very young. They start two sophomores and a freshman.
“That’s always going to be a tough environment to play in down there. They’ll be packed out on Tuesday and fired up, ready to go for sure.”
