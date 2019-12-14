The Jefferson boys' basketball team shook off a loss to Franklin County earlier this week with a rout of last year’s Class AAA state champions.
The Dragons (5-5, 1-2 Region 8-AAA) jumped on visiting Morgan County early, outscoring them 21-5 in the first quarter, in rolling to a 68-46 win Friday (Dec. 13).
Jefferson led by as many as 27 points in the victory over the Bulldogs, who have won three state championships in the last six years but are off to a 1-6 start.
"We were pressing and missed a lot of rotations in our run-and-jump, but we played hard and that is really what we are looking for," Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. "We can watch film and fix the jumps, but I was very happy at how we flew around. Offensively, we did a good job of attacking the basket and not just settling for jump shots like we did against Franklin."
Spencer Darby, who went 4-for-6 from the 3-point line, led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points. Daniel Parker contributed 12 points, and Owen Parker added 10 points.
Leading scorer Jacob Radaker rolled his ankle and only played four minutes. Morris said the senior post player "should be fine."
Jefferson — which led 42-21 at the half — shot lights out, hitting 56.1 percent from the floor.
The Dragons host cross-county rival East Jackson Tuesday (Dec. 17) at 7:30 p.m. in region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.