The Jefferson boys’ basketball team coasted to a 3-0 week last week, blasting its region opponents by an average margin of 31.7 points.
The Dragons (15-4, 8-2 Region 8-AAAA) capped the week with a 62-30 win at Flowery Branch Saturday (Jan. 30) after beating the Falcons by 29 points four days earlier. Sandwiched between those victories was a 78-44 home rout of Chestatee Thursday.
Jefferson continues region play Tuesday (Feb. 2) at East Hall. The Dragons will be off until Feb. 9 when they host North Oconee (7:30 p.m.) in their regular-season finale.
Jefferson has won 14 of its last 16 games.
In Saturday’s victory over Flowery Branch, the Class AAAA No. 9-ranked Dragons hit 10 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from the floor in their fourth-straight win.
Jefferson, which downed the Falcons 64-35 on Tuesday (Jan. 26), committed just five turnovers, while scoring 23 points off Flowery Branch turnovers. The Dragons also outscored the Falcons 22-10 in the paint.
“We did a great job of sharing the ball and taking great shots,” coach Kevin Morris said. “We shot 50 percent from the 3-point line. We also did a good job defending as well. We had some times when we had to go help but our rotations were really good.”
Spencer Darby led Jefferson with 14 points, going 4-of-7 from the 3-point line, while Kadin Bailey scored 11 points with seven rebounds.
The Dragons ran out to 35-17 halftime lead and then outscored the Falcons 21-5 in the third quarter.
Jefferson was coming off a 78-44 win over Chestatee on Thursday (Jan. 28).
The Dragons outscored the War Eagles 68-34 over the last three quarters after trailing 8-0 early and being tied 10-10 after a quarter.
“It’s probably the most complete game that we’ve played this year since the football guys got back,” Morris said on Thursday. “We’ve played some good games before that, but I think that’s probably the best game we’ve played since they’ve come back.”
One of those football players, Kadin Bailey, had another big night for the Dragons in the post, scoring a season-high 20 points with 13 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards.
Spencer Darby, who emerged from a shooting slump with five 3-pointers, added 17 points. Darby shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Dalen Gales contributed a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Riley Holliman finished with nine points and four steals. J.T. Fulkrod grabbed six offensive rebounds and seven boards total.
Jefferson outscored the War Eagles 26-9 on second-chance points and 38-14 in the paint as it recorded its most decisive victory of the season.
The Dragons distanced themselves from Chestatee in the second quarter, outscoring the War Eagles 24-8 during the period. A layup from Holliman gave Jefferson a 34-15 lead before Chestatee’s Peyton Phillips nailed a heave at the halftime buzzer.
Jefferson blew the game open during the back portion of the third quarter, scoring 19 points in the final 3:17 of the period to take 61-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Bailey scored 11 points in third quarter.
In last Tuesday’s (Jan. 26) win over Flowery Branch at home, Bailey scored 16 points with four rebounds, and Gales added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Dragons outscored the Falcons 16-0 in transition and 36-10 in the paint and out-rebounded Flowery Branch 46-26 in the lopsided win.
