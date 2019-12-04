The Jefferson boys' basketball team suffered a tough loss to start region play, falling to visiting Monroe Area 71-68 Tuesday (Dec.3).
Owen Parker scored 22 points, but he was the only Dragon to reach double figures as Jefferson fell to 3-4. Standout post player Jacob Radaker did not play.
Jefferson led 36-28 at the half, but was outscored 43-32 in the second half.
The Dragons struggled from the free throw line in the close loss, converting just 9-of-22 attempts.
Jefferson returns to action Friday at 8:30 p.m. at home against Class AAAAAAA North Forsyth.
