The Jefferson boys’ basketball team’s bid for a fourth-straight region finals appearance fell short with a 53-46 loss to North Oconee in the Region 8-AAAA semifinals Thursday (Feb. 18) at Flowery Branch.
Kadin Bailey led the Dragons with 14 points and five rebounds. Josh Howell finished with 13 points and four assists.
Jefferson shot 47.6 percent from the floor, but just 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from the free-throw line, while North Oconee shot 80 percent (16-of-20).
The Dragons led early but trailed 14-13 after a quarter, 23-19 at the half and 33-29 after three quarters before regaining the lead in the fourth quarter. Jefferson led 46-45 in the final minutes, but North Oconee ended the game with an 8-0 run.
Jefferson will play Madison County Saturday (Feb. 20 3 p.m.) at Flowery Branch in third-place game.
