A 24-point, 12-rebound night from Jacob Radaker wasn’t enough to propel Jefferson past Franklin County as the Dragons fell 71-63 Tuesday (Dec. 10) in region play on the road.
Kam Robinson added 11 points, five assists and three steals.
Jefferson (4-5, 0-2 Region 8-AAA) ran into a hot-shooting Lion team, which shot 56.1 percent on the night.
Franklin County got to the line much more frequently than Jefferson, hitting 21-of-35 attempts. The Dragons connected on 5-of-11 attempts.
Franklin County led 14-8 after a quarter and 33-24 at the half. The Lions then took a 54-46 advantage into the final quarter.
Jefferson returns to action Friday (Dec. 13) at home at 8:30 p.m. against region opponent Morgan County.
