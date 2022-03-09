Jefferson was oh-so-close to reaching the Class AAAA Semifinals last Tuesday (Mar. 2) at Westover.
The Dragons spotted the Patriots 19 points in the first half, and had another valiant postseason comeback, but this deficit was too much to overcome. Jefferson lost to Westover 63-55.
“I wish we had played better in the first half down there,” said head coach Kevin Morris. “Westover is playing for a state championship. Heck, we were right there. If we hadn’t spotted them 19 at the half and have to fight back from that, we would have been OK.”
The final four marked the end of a senior class consisting of five players. Their times at Jefferson include a state runner-up finish in 2020, and two-straight region championships.
Four of those seniors were on-court leaders until the very end. Kadin bailey led the Dragons with 12 points and nine rebounds Tuesday. Dalen Gales had 11 points and seven boards; JT Fulkrod had 11 points, four boards and four assists; and Riley Holliman had 11 points and seven assists.
“This group of seniors is going to hard to replace,” Morris said. “We thanked those seniors for all that they have done and the leadership they’ve shown this program. That’s what I’ve told those younger guys, if you chose not to be leaders then it’s not because you haven’t had great examples of what leaders are.
“That group has been really good. The basketball-only guys – JT, Dalen and Riley – those three, they’re the ones who get people in the gym. They lead 4-on-1s, they get people to play pick up. They do so many things for our program. They’re going to be very missed for sure.”
Jefferson (24-5, 10-2 Region 8-AAAA) struggled in the first half, but that’s not new to the Dragons in the postseason. They had two comebacks in the region tournament and overcame a deficit to beat Westside-Macon in the overtime in the Sweet 16.
Westover lead 37-19 at halftime, but that lead wasn’t safe. Jefferson outscored the Patriots 36-26 in the second half and just ran out of time as Westover survived to win 63-55.
“I told them at halftime that we need to cut it to single digits by the time we start the fourth quarter,” Morris said.
The Dragons nearly accomplished that. The score was 51-42 in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Westover had possession and Jefferson was playing great defense, but the Patriots ball handler threw up a prayer from way beyond the arc. The shot fell and Westover led 54-42 going into the fourth quarter.
“If that shot doesn’t go in, we go into the fourth quarter with all of the momentum,” he said. “That kind of gave them a shot in the arm and helped them get through that third quarter. That was a big shot for them to make.
“[The Dragons] weren’t going to quit. There’s too much fight and too much pride in what they do and what kind of character they have. They were going to fight until the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.