Though it watched a 22-point lead nearly dwindle away, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team is back in the Elite Eight for the first time in six years.
Pierce County pulled to within a point of Jefferson, 54-53, with 5:23 left, but the Dragons came up with enough defensive stops at the end to earn a 65-57 home win over the Bears Wednesday (Feb. 19) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament.
“We’ve had some ugly ones this year, but what grit and determination,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “Our guys just weathered the storm.”
Jefferson (20-7), winners of 11 straight games, will play either Greater Atlanta Christian or Monroe-Albany next Wednesday (Feb. 26) at home.
Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with 14 points against Pierce County, and Malaki Starks added 12. Owen Parker finished with 11 points.
Morris pointed out that this isn’t the first time his team has had to weather an opponent’s comeback. And if there were a silver lining to that, Morris said it was that his team didn’t panic when things got hectic.
“We’ve lost our share of leads … the good thing is we’ve done it before, and we were able to handle it,” Morris said. “Probably, if you hadn’t been in those situations before, you probably lose your mind and lose the game.”
Defense led to transition points early on as Jefferson ran out to a big lead. A fast-break dunk from Daniel Parker — sparked by a steal from Radaker on the other end of the floor — followed by layups from Owen Parker and Kadin Bailey gave the Dragons an 18-4 advantage late in the first quarter.
Jefferson led 19-6 after the opening period, and then scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take its biggest lead of the game, 28-6.
The Dragons led 39-24 at the half, but gave up 18 points in the second quarter, and the lead began to unravel in the second half.
“I’m not exactly sure where all of it broke down,” Morris said.
But he pointed to Owen Parker and Kam Robinson running into foul trouble, which slowed Jefferson. And then Pierce County enjoyed new-found success at the 3-point line. The Bears drained 10 3-pointers, six of which came in the second half during their furious rally.
“I’ve charted (Pierce County's) last five games, and... nobody has shot 3-pointers worth a dern,” Morris said, “and they come out and shoot lights out.”
A.J. Staten knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half, and Deon Bell hit two more, to help fuel the comeback. Bell’s free throws with 5:23 left cut Jefferson’s lead to 54-53.
But the Dragons, who forced misses on Pierce County’s next three shots, responded with two free throws from Owen Parker, a free throw from Starks, a basket from Bailey and a driving layup from Owen Parker to run the lead out to 61-53 with 2:23 left.
Jefferson converted its final four free-throw attempts to finish off the victory.
For a team that vowed to “change the banner,” this will be the second addition to the banner that will hang in Jefferson’s arena for this season. The Dragons have already won a region title, and will now be recognized for an appearance in the Elite Eight – or better if they keep on winning.
Morris said he’s happy for his seniors, a group on which he has heaped praised throughout their careers. This class won just four games as freshmen and then lost two key pieces of the team — Jasper Gibson and Donsha Gaither — to transfers over the past two seasons.
But now they’re headed to the Elite Eight.
“This group has just been so resilient and just hanging in there and just doing whatever it takes and working so extremely hard in the offseason … I’m just so proud of them,” Morris said. “I’m just so proud of all the things. They’ve been counted out and been overlooked and all those other things that have happened to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.