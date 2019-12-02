The Jefferson basketball team suffered a lopsided loss to Class AAAAAAA Archer Saturday (Nov. 30), falling 94-63 in a game played at Cherokee Bluff.
The Dragons (3-3), who were still missing players to football on Saturday, fell down 25-11 after a quarter and 49-31 at the half en route to the 31-point loss.
Archer, which had five players reach double figures in scoring, shot a scorching 59.6 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent from 3-point range, hitting 11 treys.
The Tigers also dominated scoring in the paint, 44-18, over the Dragons.
Spencer Darby, who hit five 3-pointers, led Jefferson with 16 points. Owen Parker added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jefferson had better results in its own holiday tournament. The team went 2-1, beating Flowery Branch (60-44) on Nov. 22, losing to Winder-Barrow (72-69) on Nov. 25 and beating Dacula (82-76) on Nov. 26.
The Dragons host Monroe Area Tuesday (Dec. 3) at 7:30 pm. in their region opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.