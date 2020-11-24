Jefferson’s J.T. Fulkrod hit four fourth-quarter 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback, but the Dragons fell short in a 57-52 loss to T.L. Hanna (S.C.) Tuesday (Nov. 24) on the final day of the Jackson EMC Tip Off Classic.
Fulkrod finished with 18 points — 14 of which game in the fourth quarter — and eight rebounds. He shot 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Spencer Darby added 13 points, including two late 3-pointers that made the game close at the end.
Jefferson (1-2) trailed 47-29 fell behind early in the fourth quarter before Fulkrod began to heat up. The last of his fourth-quarter three-pointers cut T.L. Hanna’s lead to 47-41. Darby later nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, and Josh Howell hit a free throw with 14 seconds left, cutting the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 55-52. But the Yellow Jackets converted two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to put the game away.
The Dragons, who are without nine players still playing football, played catchup most of the afternoon.
Jefferson trailed 19-8 in the second quarter before putting together a 12-0 run to take a brief 20-19 lead. The Dragons trailed 27-23 at the half and fell behind by double figures in the third quarter.
Jefferson returns to play next Thursday (Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.) at Banks County.
