Using the first half as something of a slam dunk contest, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team demonstrated the dominance of a No. 1 seed in the first round of the state tournament.
The No. 1-seeded Dragons (19-7) dunked four times in the first 10 minutes Friday (Feb. 14) against No. 4-seeded Adairsville (12-17) in a 75-46 victory to advance to the second round of the Class AAA state tournament.
“(It's) dang Phi Slama Jamma over here,” said Jefferson coach Kevin Morris, referencing the early 1980s University of Houston teams famous for their dunking.
Malaki Starks and Daniel Parker each dunked twice, and Parker finished with 18 points for the Dragons, who have won 10 straight games.
A viscous tomahawk jam from Starks on top of an Adairsville player in the first quarter caught Morris’ attention in particular.
“When you dunk one like he dunked it, heck that fired me up,” the coach said. “I normally don’t get fired up. I’m like, ‘It’s two points. Let’s get ready to guard somebody.’ But he dunked that one, I was like, ‘holy crap, did y’all see that?’ It was impressive.”
Morris was quick to credit the other end of the floor for setting up those dunks.
“You don’t get any of those without the defense that we play,” he said. “We did a really good job of getting our hands on basketballs and pitching it ahead.”
Jefferson built a 36-21 lead with its lively first half of dunking, but didn’t fully impose its dominance until the third quarter.
Jacob Radaker, who finished with 12 points, opened the quarter with a baseline jumper and added a 3-pointer, followed by a 3-pointer from Robinson, sparking a 13-1 run. Robinson finished with 13 points.
Parker took advantage of driving lanes and got to the rim often during the third quarter, scoring 14 of his 18 points, as Jefferson built a 67-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“When you have Spencer (Darby) and you have Jacob, (defenses) tend to not come off those guys … Owen (Parker) and Daniel (Parker) and Kam (Robinson) and Malaki (Starks), they’re loving that because they are getting to the rim very consistently, because there’s not a lot of help off Jacob and Spencer,” Morris said.
The Dragons scored 31 points in the third quarter, the second time in three games that Jefferson has posted a 31-point quarter.
The fourth quarter was shortened to six minutes.
The first-round throttling of Adairsville came after Jefferson was ousted in the first round of the state tournament a year ago against Westminster.
“I’m very, very happy,” Morris said. “We talked about that. I talked about that before the game. I said, ‘Now, it’s time for you to reap the benefits of all the work you’ve put in since this time last year. Not to say that none of that other stuff mattered, but this is when it counts.”
Jefferson will host the winner of Pierce County and Peach County Wednesday (Feb. 19) in Round 2. Morris is happy his team will once again play at home.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Morris said. “We’re not taking it for granted, and we’re going to enjoy it while we’re here.”
