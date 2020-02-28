Sure, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team will play its biggest game in 10 years this weekend.
But the Dragons aren’t assigning any elevated status to their first semifinals showing since 2010.
“I think we’ve done a really, really good job of just focusing on the task at hand and not worrying about all that other stuff,” coach Kevin Morris said.
Jefferson (21-7) will face Central-Macon (23-7) in the Class AAA semifinals Saturday (Feb. 29) at Valdosta State. A win would advance the Dragons to the state finals for the first time in program history.
But Morris said hyping this matchup as anything other than it being the next game in front of his team is counterproductive.
“You just don’t want to make it bigger than (it is),” Morris said. “You’ve still got to play the game. I just don’t want to make it where it’s such a big deal that I get them all giddy for no reason.”
What Jefferson is focused on is a Central-Macon team that has won 11 of its last 12 games and is coming off a 79-76 overtime win over Windsor Forest. Talented senior guard Antonio Card and 6-7 post player Marquavius Primas lead Central-Macon, which finished as the No. 2 seed out of Region 4-AAA.
“I think those two are kind of the two that make them go,” Morris said.
Morris said his players must stay in front of Card and keep Primas off the boards. Primas will outweigh Jefferson post player Jacob Radaker by 25-30 pounds, according to Morris. Primas will be joined in the post by 6-4 Harold Thompkins, who will have a bigger body than whichever Dragon ends up guarding him between Daniel Parker, Owen Parker or Malaki Starks.
This is a different challenge than the Dragons are accustomed.
“We haven’t really had to deal with that much this year, people playing two post players,” Morris said. “Seems like everybody is kind of going to the four-guard, one post-player deal.”
Jefferson’s team could have versatility on its side, having shown the ability to win high-scoring games or low-scoring games, depending on the situation.
But the Dragons looks to press and play fast. That’s the plan at least.
“Again, we’ve got to do what we do,” Morris said. “We’re going to try to press them — that old saying, ‘dance with the one that brung you.’”
This will be Jefferson’s first game away from home in this year’s state tournament.
Morris likes the semifinals being played in a neutral site, though he’s not a fan of the long bus ride to Valdosta State — located about 16 miles from the Florida state line. But playing in an arena-style setting should suit his team, he said, because Jefferson itself plays in a similar venue.
“It’s kind of like playing at home a little bit for us because we’re used to playing when there’s not a wall behind the goal,” he said. “I hope that continues to be kind of an advantage for us.”
As Jefferson approaches its first Final Four appearance in a decade, Morris said his team should possess enough close-game and big-game experience from region play to allow his team to play with confidence with a trip to the state finals on the line.
“I don’t think the stage is going to be too big for us,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to handle whatever they throw at us. Again, I worry more about us than anything else. We’ve just got to make sure we do what we do.”
