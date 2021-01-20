No style points for Jefferson on senior night. Just a win.
The Class AAAA No. 10-ranked Dragons (11-3, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) struggled through three quarters Tuesday (Jan. 19) before playing well enough in the fourth quarter to fend off visiting Madison County, 54-46, in a region contest.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Jefferson coach Kevin Morris, who only recently got his full roster back due to a late football run. “ … I think that’s four practices and three games with everybody (back). It’s also the middle of January, and that’s the frustrating part.”
Spencer Darby, a senior, gave his team a much-needed second-half spark, scoring all 13 of his points in the final two quarters. His 3-pointer with 5:55 left put the Dragons ahead 41-40 and ignited a 15-2 run that put the game away.
‘We’ve just got to be better,” Morris said. “We didn’t show a whole lot of character. We didn’t show a whole lot of fight … We won. And nobody got hurt. That’s about the only two positive things you can say bout that game.”
Darby helped keep the Dragons afloat before they finally found a rhythm in the fourth quarter. Jefferson trailed Madison County (7-8, 4-2 Region 8-AAAA) by six points, 30-24, with 2:53 left in the third quarter, but Darby sank two 3-pointers and a free-throw in the final minutes of the period to help pull the Dragons with in a point, 35-34, heading into the fourth quarter.
“We were dead in the water, and he made some shots,” Morris said of Darby.
After Darby’s go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Kam Robinson converted two layups, Howell converted another, and Kadin Bailey completed a traditional 3-point play to push the lead to 50-42. Dalen Gales followed with a 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 53-42 with 1:47 remaining.
“We went on a really quick run right there, and they might have panicked a little bit,” Morris said. “And luckily for us, they did, and we were able to capitalize on some turnovers and get a couple of easy baskets and build that lead up a little bit.”
Both teams were cold for much of the first half.
Neither scored for the first 3:30 of the game, and Jefferson only led 5-4 after a quarter. The second quarter wasn’t much more eventful. Josh Howell gave the Dragons a 16-15 lead heading into the locker room with a free throw with 0.9 seconds left in the second quarter.
Howell, also a senior, finished with 10 points.
Despite the off-night, Jefferson has won eight straight games and 10 out of its last 11. The Dragons sit half a game behind Cedar Shoals for first place in the Region 8-AAAA standings.
The Dragons play the No. 6-ranked Jaguars on the road Friday (Jan. 22, 8:30 p.m.), followed by a non-region road trip to Rabun County Saturday (Jan. 23, 6 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.