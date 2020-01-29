Led by Jacob Radaker’s 22 points, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team picked up its biggest win of the year, routing No. 2-ranked Hart County 66-48 Tuesday (Jan. 28) at home.
Malaki Starks added 14 points, and Owen Parker finished with 11.
After taking a 9-7 lead after a quarter, the Dragons outscored Hart County 21-9 in the second quarter to build a 30-16 edge at the half. Jefferson led 44-32 after three quarters.
The win moved Jefferson (15-7) to 8-3 in Region 8-AAA play. The Dragons sit in second place, one game behind Hart County (22-2), which has a 9-2 region record.
The Dragons close the regular season at home Friday (Jan. 31) at 8:30 p.m. against Jackson County (7-14, 2-9 Region 8-AAA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.