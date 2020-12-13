The Jefferson boys’ basketball team built a big lead and weathered a second-half Stephens County run to pickup up another non-region win.
The Dragons (3-2) topped the visiting Indians 47-37 Saturday (Dec. 12) in a replacement game after Jefferson’s region-opener with Madison County was canceled.
Spencer Darby scored 16 points, going 7-of-8 from the free throw line, while Romaine Harriott added 14 points.
Jefferson held the Indians to single digits in the first half, taking a 26-9 lead going into the locker room. Harriott fueled the Dragons’ first half with 10 points including eight in the first quarter.
Darby scored eight points in the second quarter in helping Jefferson build its big halftime lead, including two 3-pointers during the period. His trey at the 4:41 mark put Jefferson ahead 20-8 while his 3-pointer with 21 seconds left increased the lead to 26-9.
A 3-pointer from Darby at the 6:00 mark in the third quarter gave Jefferson its biggest lead at 33-11. But Jefferson would score just six points over the next 10:42 as Stephens County rallied to within seven points, 39-32, with 3:18 left in the game.
The Dragons put a stop to it though, and regained a double-digit lead when Riley Holliman drove for a layup off an in-bounds play at mid-court, putting Jefferson up 42-32 with 1:23 remaining.
Darby went 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the last 56 seconds as the Dragons closed out a 10-point win.
Jefferson returns to action Tuesday (Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.) at home against Region 8-AAAA opponent Cedar Shoals.
