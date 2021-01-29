The Jefferson boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start against Chestatee but more than made up for it.
The Dragons outscored the War Eagles 68-34 over the last three quarters Thursday (Jan. 28) after trailing 8-0 early and being tied 10-10 after a quarter in a 78-44 win over the War Eagles.
“It’s probably the most complete game that we’ve played this year since the football guys got back,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “We’ve played some good games before that, but I think that’s probably the best game we’ve played since they’ve come back.”
One of those football players, Kadin Bailey, had another big night for the Dragons in the post, scoring a season-high 20 points with 13 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards.
“He’s being just a dang beast inside right now,” Morris said, while also praising Bailey’s defensive versatility against Chestatee’s top player, Ethan Popham.
Spencer Darby, who emerged from a shooting slump with five 3-pointers, added 17 points. Darby shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.
“I was very proud of him,” Morris said. “He was 2-for-18 the last two games from the 3-point line. He stays after practice the day before yesterday. He stays after practice yesterday. He comes in before school today and gets extra shots, and that’s the way it’s supposed to work. He comes in tonight and performs the way we expect him to perform all the time.”
Dalen Gales contributed a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Riley Holliman finished with nine points and four steals. J.T. Fulkrod grabbed six offensive rebounds and seven boards total.
Jefferson outscored the War Eagles 26-9 on second-chance points and 38-14 in the paint as it recorded its most decisive victory of the season.
The Dragons distanced themselves from Chestatee in the second quarter, outscoring the War Eagles 24-8 during the period. A layup from Holliman gave Jefferson a 34-15 lead before Chestatee’s Peyton Phillips nailed a heave at the halftime buzzer. Philips had been on a hot streak from beyond the arc, but was limited to just two 3-pointers Thursday.
“I thought we did a good job of making sure all of his shots were very tough,” Morris said.
Jefferson blew the game open during the back portion of the third quarter, scoring 19 points in the final 3:17 of the period to take 61-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Bailey scored 11 points in third quarter.
“I thought we did a really good job of being unselfish and sharing the ball,” Morris said. “I can’t say enough about what we did tonight.”
The Dragons are now 14-4 on the year, 7-2 in region play and carry a top-10 ranking despite losing three starters and its top reserve off the bench (who played starter’s minutes) off last year’s state finals team.
Morris pointed to the depth the program has built.
“I think part of it is our style of play does not allow — and it’s one of the reasons I like to play the way we play — it doesn’t allow you to play six or seven people,” Morris said. “So, you’re forced to build depth from year-to-year.”
The coach also noted the competition at practice — that the depth has created — as another factor in the team’s success to this point.
Jefferson will play again Saturday (Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m.) at Flowery Branch, marking its third game of the week. The team, however, avoids a games on consecutive nights, having played on a Thursday.
“I kind of like it this way,” Morris said. “I like the day off (Friday) and then back at it on Saturday, not having to play-to-back.”
The coach notes that his team will have next weekend off prior to its regular season final, Tuesday, Feb. 9, at home against North Oconee.
“That will lead us right into the region tournament and hopefully have some time off and have some fresh legs when that tournament gets here,” Morris said.
