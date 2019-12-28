The Jefferson boys' basketball team wrapped up its stay in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. with a 75-57 win Saturday (Dec. 28) over Coral Reef (Fla.) on the final day of the Legacy Sunshine State Basketball Explosion Showcase.
Jacob Radaker scored 12 points and passed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the win. Owen Parker and Spencer Darby each scored 12 points as well for the Dragons (9-6). Darby hit four 3-pointers. Parker had 11 rebounds.
Jefferson, which ran out to a 24-10 lead after a quarter, shot 54.7 percent from the floor, including 10-of-19 from the 3-point line. The Dragons, who took a 44-23 advantage into halftime, led by as many as 26 points in the second half.
Jefferson returns to play Friday (Jan. 3) on the road against region opponent Hart County.
