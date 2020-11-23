Jefferson's Riley Holliman nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the host Dragons beat Franklin County 48-45 Monday in the losers' bracket of the Jackson EMC Thanksgiving Classic.
Josh Howell set up the game winner, driving to the free throw line and kicking the ball out to a wide-open Holliman in the corner.
Romaine Harriott led Jefferson, which is missing nine players to football, with 16 points. Howell added nine points, and J.T. Fulkrod finished with eight points.
Jefferson plays Alpharetta Tuesday (Nov. 24) at 4:30 p.m. in the losers' bracket finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.