Jefferson’s J.T. Fulkrod hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Dragons past Banks County, 50-34, Tuesday (Dec. 8) at home.
"It was a very good win for us against a good team," Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said.
Fulkrod shot 5-of-6 from the 3-point arc and 9-of-10 from the floor. He also finished with eight rebounds. Spencer Darby added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Jefferson hit 11 3-pointers in the win.
Josh Howell led the Dragons with eight assists.
"He did a great job guarding their best player and also getting us in the right spots on offense," Morris said.
The Dragons (2-2) broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Leopards 19-5.
Jefferson held Banks County to just 23.4 percent shooting from the floor. The Dragons committed just eight turnovers.
Jefferson returns to action Saturday (Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m.) at Madison County to open region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.