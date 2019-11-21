An early-season offensive outburst led Jefferson to a convincing road victory over a program from the state’s largest classification.
The Dragons shot 71 percent from two-point range and 50 percent from beyond the arc in an 81-63 victory over Class AAAAAAA Mill Creek Tuesday (Nov. 19).
“When you shoot that high of a percentage you are doing a great job of taking good shots,” coach Kevin Morris said.
Jacob Radaker led the Dragons with 26 points and seven boards as the Dragons evened their record at 1-1.
“Jacob did a great job of moving and posting, and we did a good job of finding him in there,” Morris said.
Daniel Parker added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Owen Parker finished with 10 points and eight boards.
Jefferson played solid defense, according to Morris, but had some issues on the boards.
“We played great defensively (Tuesday) night on the first shot,” Morris said. “We have to do a better job of securing the rebound and giving them only one shot.”
With the victory, the Dragons carry momentum into the Tabo’s Tip-off Tournament, which Jefferson hosts. Play begins Saturday (Nov. 23) against Flowery Branch at 7:30 p.m.
