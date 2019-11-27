Jefferson improved to 3-2 with an 82-76 win Tuesday (Nov. 26) over Dacula in the third-place game of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Tournament.
Owen Parker and Jacob Radaker accounted for over half of the team’s offense with each scoring 21 points. Spencer Darby added 14 points.
Jefferson returns to action Saturday (Nov. 30) at 2:30 p.m. against Archer in a game that will be played at Cherokee Bluff High School.
