Owen Parker scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Friday (Dec. 20) as Jefferson won its third-straight game with a 64-46 road victory over North Forsyth.
Jacob Radaker added 17 points and seven boards for the Dragons (7-5). Kam Robinson finished with nine points and four rebounds.
Jefferson actually trailed North Forsyth 28-25 at halftime but dominated the third quarter, outscoring to Raiders 16-1 to take a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter. The Dragons built leads of 19 points twice in the final frame.
Jefferson — which has won its last three games by 18 points or more — will take on Sequoyah on the road Saturday (Dec. 21) at 5:30 p.m. The team will leave the state for the Christmas holidays with games against Coconut Creek (Fla.) on Dec. 27 and Coral Reef (Fla). Dec. 28 in the Sunshine State tournament in Fort Lauderdale.
