A 52.3 percent shooting night from Jefferson wasn’t enough to deliver a win over a Class AAAAAA school on the road.
The Dragons (7-6) fell at Sequoyah 85-68 Saturday (Dec. 21) in their final game before their Christmas hiatus.
Owen Parker paced Jefferson with 19 points on a 7-of-14 shooting night. Jacob Radaker added 16 points, shooting 5-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
The Dragons, who played the previous night, turned the ball over 19 times to Sequoyah’s 10. The Chiefs scored 26 points off Dragon turnovers.
Jefferson, which hit 10 3-pointers on the night, shot 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, but Sequoyah (10-4) countered with 13 3-pointers.
The Dragons led 19-17 after a quarter but fell behind 36-33 at the half. Jefferson was then outscored 27-15 in the third quarter and trailed 63-48 heading into the final quarter. The Dragons faced a deficit of 20 points three times in the fourth quarter.
After a brief break for Christmas, Jefferson will leave the state for games against Coconut Creek (Fla.) on Dec. 27 and Coral Reef (Fla). Dec. 28 in the Sunshine State tournament in Fort Lauderdale.
