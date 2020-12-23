Romaine Harriott scored 18 points and Spencer Darby added 14 points as Jefferson beat Morgan County 56-50 Wednesday (Dec. 23) at home to improve to 5-3.
Jefferson returns to play Jan. 5 at region opponent Chestatee.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 12:18 am
