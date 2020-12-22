The Dragons’ Spencer Darby poured in 26 points Tuesday (Dec. 22) on the strength of seven 3-pointers as the Dragons beat South Carolina school T.L. Hanna 58-53 at home to improve to 4-3.
J.T. Fulkrod added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists as Jefferson avenged a 57-52 loss to the Yellow Jackets earlier this year.
Jefferson shot 54.3 percent from the floor and 55 percent from behind the arc, knocking down 11 3-pointers.
Darby was 7-of-11 from behind the arc.
