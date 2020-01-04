Jefferson led No. 4-ranked Hart County for most of the night, but fell just short of an upset of the 14-0 Bulldogs on the road Friday (Jan. 3).
The Dragons (9-7, 2-3 Region 8-AAA), who led 18-5 after a quarter and a 21-14 advantage at the halftime, carried a 30-25 lead into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs overtook Jefferson in the final minutes.
Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
The Dragons return to action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against region opponent and rival Jackson County.
