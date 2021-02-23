The Jefferson boys’ basketball team’s season ended in heartbreak with a 54-53 double overtime loss on a tip-in at the buzzer Tuesday (Feb. 23) at McDonough in the first round of the Class AAAA state tournament.
"Our kids battled to the end," Dragon coach Kevin Morris said.
Romaine Harriott led Jefferson with 15 points. Dalen Gales added 12.
The Dragons, who lost most all of their starting lineup from a year ago, finished 19-6.
Gales sent the game to a second overtime with a 3-pointer. Morris said his team defended well on the last sequence, but couldn't get to a long rebound on the second-to-last shot, which set up the game-winner for McDonough.
Jefferson will lose three seniors off this year's team — Spencer Darby, Josh Howell and Harriott.
"Very proud of this team and all they have been through this year — very grateful for the leadership of our three seniors," Morris said.
