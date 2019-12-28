Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Jefferson boys' basketball team beat Coconut Creek (Fla.) 66-53 Friday (Dec. 27) in its first game in the Legacy Sunshine State Basketball Explosion Showcase in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Spencer Darby led the Dragons (8-6) with 12 points, followed by Daniel Parker (11 points), Malaki Starks (10 points) and Damien Lester (10 points).
Jefferson closes the tournament Saturday (Dec. 28) with a noon game against Coral Reef (Fla.).
