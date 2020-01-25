Jefferson boys’ basketball coach Kevin Morris may have to petition Region 8-AAA to add a Sixth Man Award. Morris feels like he has the prime candidate.
Senior Dragon guard Daniel Parker came off the bench and scored 21 points in Jefferson’s 82-64 win at East Jackson Friday (Jan. 24).
“I don’t know that anybody would deserve it more than him because he’s done that throughout the whole year, and he’s accepted that,” Morris said.
Parker accounted for a good chunk of his points through layups in transition as he led a quartet of Dragons who reached double figures. Jacob Radaker finished with 18 points, Spencer Darby added 16 points and Malaki Starks threw in 12 points.
“That’s what his game is,” Morris said of Parker’s offensive night. “He has always been so good in transition, in making layups with contact, and doing those things. That’s where he lives.”
Parker got going early, scoring seven first-quarter points to help the Dragons (14-7, 7-3 Region 8-AAA) take a 17-10 lead in the final minute of the period. Darby drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to move the lead to 20-10 entering the second quarter.
Radaker had the hot hand in the second quarter, scoring 10 points, as the Dragons carried a 39-18 lead into halftime. Parker, continuing to score in transition, tallied eight points in the third quarter, helping Jefferson’s lead swell to 25 at one point.
East Jackson trimmed the Dragons’ lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter, but Starks helped Jefferson close out the game with eight points in the final period. He went 6-for-7 at the free throw line during that stretch.
Morris noted that Starks stayed at the gym long after a recent win over Franklin County to sharpen his free-throw shooting.
“I left the gym before he did,” Morris said. “He left when the janitors finished cleaning up. That’s the kind of dedication and process he’s gone through.”
In the win, Jefferson held Makayl Rakestraw, East Jackson’s leading scorer, to 12 points.
“Rakestraw, he can just shoot the mess out of it,” said Morris, who added that his team has limited other team's top scorers well in recent games. “I thought we did a really good job (on him) … He’s the one that kind of makes them go.”
For East Jackson (13-9, 4-6 Region 8-AAA), the loss was the Eagles’ second-straight in Region 8-AAA play following four-straight region wins. Jimmie Jackson led the Eagles 19 points. His 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter to cut Jefferson’s lead to 61-46, but the Eagles came no closer than that as Jefferson answered with a 12-1 run.
“Makayl (Rakestraw) just missed some shots that he normally hits,” East Jackson coach Jarvis Smith said. “Just one of those nights. Jefferson played well on both ends. We just got hit in the mouth by a really good club.”
East Jackson will move on to another intra-county rivalry game when travels to Jackson County Tuesday (Jan. 28). Jefferson, meanwhile, will faces a major region showdown at home against Hart County that same night. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, are 21-1.
The Dragons go into that game as winners of 10 of their last 12 contests. Jefferson has been on a hot streak ever since early December when it regained all of its players that play football.
“I know that it’s about playing good in January because, thank goodness, our football team is going to play into December … I know that we can’t panic early when we’re 5-4 or 4-6 because we’ve got reinforcements coming,” Morris said. “All that does is build depth … I love the fact that we have that problem."
