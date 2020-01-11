Jefferson’s Owen Parker scored 23 points Friday (Jan. 10) as the Dragons picked up a 71-63 road win over Monroe Area.
Parker added six rebounds and three assists as Jefferson won for the seventh time in nine games. Kam Robinson finished with 11 points and six assists, while Malaki Starks contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Spencer Darby added 10 points.
The win moved the Dragons (11-7) above the .500 mark in Region 8-AAA play at 4-3.
Jefferson led by as many as 13 points in the first half but went into halftime tied with Monroe Area 35-35. The Dragons took a 50-46 lead after three quarters, but the game fell back into a 54-54 tie in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Jefferson held a 57-56 lead midway through the final period before ending the game on a 14-7 spurt.
The Dragons face a key region game against No. 6 Franklin County Friday (Jan. 17) at 8:30 p.m.
