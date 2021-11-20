The Jefferson boys basketball team is an incomplete group right now, but head coach Kevin Morris sees the potential.
The Dragons lost several players from a squad that went 19-6 last year and came within two points of reaching the second round of the AAAA State Playoffs. That doesn’t mean Jefferson is a young team. The roster is led by three seniors and bolstered by five juniors. Those three seniors are the ones with the most varsity experience and Morris will rely on them to propel the team.
“We’re going to be senior-heavy,” he said “They’re going to have to lead us and do a lot of things… We’re a work in progress for sure.”
Their biggest job on the court is running Morris’s pass-heavy style of offense. All three are good shooters, but the Dragons have a roster full of three-point threats. Running the offense how Morris envisions will lead to an abundance of open shots.
“Offensively, our goal is to run enough offense to give [opponents] a chance to screw up,” he said. “When you make one-pass or two passes and you shoot it, you don’t give them an opportunity to mess up.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
JT Fulkrod, Sr: Fulkrod is coming off a season where he averaged double figures in scoring each night. Morris expects more of the same now that Fulkrod is a senior.
Dalen Gales, Sr: Gales also averaged a double-digit night scoring last season and he too is entering his senior campaign. The duo of Fulkrod and Gales will continue to lead the Dragons’ offense this year.
Riley Holliman, Sr: Jefferson didn’t have to rely on Holliman last year, but that changes in 2021-22. Morris believes the senior will step up and become a big part of Jefferson’s offense this season.
Jaden Butts, So: Morris feels good about Butts as a tenacious defender. He loves the sophomores’ energy and toughness.
Tra Harrison, So: Harrison joins the varsity rotation after being a late-game player last year. He had a breakout performance in Jefferson’s scrimmage, scoring in double figures and helping lead the Dragons to a comeback win.
STRENGTHS
Jefferson excels at shooting three-pointers, according to Morris, that’s where the team is at its best. Fulkrod, Gales, Holliman and Harrison will supply much of that sharpshooting. Aside from shooting, Morris believes defense will eventually become a strength, but that’s a work in progress...
NEEDS IMPROVEMENT
As for now, defense and patience on offense are the biggest areas Jefferson needs to improve. The Dragons got behind early in its scrimmage against Monroe Area because of both issues.
REGION 8-AAAAA OUTLOOK
Cedar Shoals dominated Region 8-AAAA last season and Morris doesn’t see that changing this year. The Jaguars won the region title last year, beating each of its tournament opponents by double-digits. They advanced all the way to the Elite Eight of the AAAA State Playoffs.
“It’s Cedar Shoals, and then it’s everybody else.,” Morris said. “No. 2 through No. 7 is very even, but Cedar Shoals is the real deal. They’re the ones we’re all trying to get at one point. That’ll be a tall task, they’re really good.
“Two, three and four are wide open. North Oconee got us last year in the No. 2 versus No. 3 game and we didn’t make it to the region championship, which is the first time we hadn’t been in the region championship game since I’ve been here.”
