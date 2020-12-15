The Jefferson boys’ basketball couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter in dropping its region opener to Cedar Shoals, 62-42, Tuesday (Dec. 15) at home.
The Dragons (3-3) led 18-13 after the first quarter but were outscored 21-3 in the second frame and trailed 34-21 at the break. Things didn’t improve much in the third quarter as Jefferson was outscored 20-9 en route to the 20-point loss.
Romaine Harriott led the Dragons with 12 points. Spencer Darby added 11.
Jefferson, which is missing nine of its football—playing athletes, returns to action Monday (Dec. 21) at Murray County for the first of three games in a holiday tournament.
