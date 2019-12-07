The Dragons didn’t have all their players back, but they had more than enough.
Welcoming Malaki Starks and Kam Robinson back from football and Jacob Radaker back from a recent illness, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team routed North Forsyth 72-45 at home Friday (Dec. 6). Josh Howell is still out after suffering a concussion against Archer on Nov. 30.
“Those three guys, they’re just so competitive, and they just bring a sense of toughness,” Dragon coach Kevin Morris said. “And it’s great to have those football guys that have had such a successful season to kind of bring that with them to basketball, and I think this is a perfect example of that.”
Radaker, the Dragons' 6-foot-9 post who missed Tuesday’s region game against Monroe Area, scored 12 points. Starks and Robinson, who helped lead Jefferson’s football team to a state quarterfinals appearance, scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, in their first game back of the season.
“You bring a little bit of a swagger that, ‘Alright, we’re going to win,’” Morris said of getting Starks and Robinson back from a deep playoff run on the gridiron. “It’s great to have successful programs across the board that feed off each other.”
Jefferson (4-4) looked every bit the confident bunch, building a 20-point lead at the half over North Forsyth (4-3) and leading by 30 points twice in the second half in snapping a two-game losing streak.
The Dragons came out hot from the 3-point line with five of the team’s first six made field goals coming from beyond the arc as Jefferson took an early 17-11 advantage. Damien Lester and Robinson each hit two 3-pointers in that stretch. Jefferson connected on 10 3-pointers in the game.
“If we shoot the 3 well, then (opponents) can’t help (defensively) on Jacob, we’re really, really hard to guard in that situation,” Morris said. “If we’re making them on the outside, then we’re clicking pretty well offensively.”
The Dragons carried a 20-15 lead into the second quarter and then separated themselves from the Class AAAAAAA Raiders.
A 3-pointer from Spencer Darby put Jefferson ahead by double figures (29-17) with 5:03 left before halftime. Starks then scored six points in the final 2:32 of the half to spark an 11-2 run. His transition lay-up with 38 seconds left gave the Dragons a 41-21 lead, which they carried into the half. Jefferson held a 20-point advantage despite two of its top offensive players — Daniel Parker and Owen Parker — not recording a point in the first half.
“We’ve got so many people that can score, that we can’t worry about who scores,” Morris said. “Because it can be a different person every night for this crowd.”
Jefferson opened the second half with a 14-4 run, capped off with a breakaway dunk from Daniel Parker with 2:27 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 55-25. The Dragons led 57-31 entering the fourth quarter. The margin never dipped below 25 points in the final frame.
Morris was able to get Starks and Robinson additional minutes in the fourth quarter to help those players acclimate back into “basketball shape.”
The coach called the season “a work in progress.”
“But I like our progress after two days with everybody,” Morris said.
The Dragons travel to Franklin County Tuesday (Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.) to resume region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.